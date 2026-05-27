Free VPN For Chrome - VPN Extension - Windscribe

Windscribe helps you mask your physical location, circumvent censorship, and block ads and trackers on websites you use every day

Bypass restrictions, block ads, and keep your online activity private with our all-in-one VPN and proxy extension for Google Chrome. Take it for a spin with no commitment or strings attached. Windscribe offers the most generous free VPN plan with 10 GB of data per month (if you confirm your email address), with Pro plans that offer unlimited data and access to servers in over 134 cities. ➤ Why Should You Choose Windscribe? ➤ Stay Anonymous, Always Windscribe masks your IP address and spoofs your location to ensure your privacy is never compromised. Surf freely, without anyone tracking your every click. ➤ Advanced Privacy Features Windscribe isn’t just a VPN proxy; it’s an entire suite of privacy tools designed to put you in control: - Ad Blocker: Block intrusive ads, trackers, and malware. Speed up your browsing and protect your privacy. - Social Blocking: Say goodbye to tracking from social networks. Keep your personal info safe. - Cookie Go Away: Block those annoying "cookie consent" banners that slow you down. - WebRTC, Geolocation, & Timezone Spoofing: Prevent leaks and maintain anonymity. Windscribe spoofs your GPS location, time zone, and WebRTC protocol. - Smokewall: Built-in firewall that keeps you protected even if the internet connection drops unexpectedly. - Allowlist: Split-tunnel by excluding sites from the proxy tunnel. - Flexible Connectivity: Ability to connect over multiple ports (443 and 9443). - Link Sanitizer: Scrub tracking parameters like UTM tags to add additional layers of security & anonymity. - Worker & Notification Blocking: Block background data collection and prevent pesky notification requests. - Anti-Fingerprinting: Randomizes and masks your browser fingerprint (canvas, audio, fonts, screen size, and more) so trackers can’t build a consistent profile. ➤ Access Anything, Anywhere Bypass censorship and access geo-blocked content from over 69 countries. Whether it's streaming, news, or anything in between, Windscribe gets you there with ease. ➤ No Identifying Logs. Ever. We respect your privacy. Windscribe does not track, store, or sell your data. It's your data, your privacy, and we protect it — no compromises. ➤ Powerful, Yet Simple. Install Windscribe with just one click, and you’re all set. No complex setups or confusing interfaces, just simple, straightforward privacy on your browser. ➤ No Limits. The free plan gives you 10 GB of data per month (with email confirmation), while the Pro plan offers unlimited data and access to all our servers worldwide. Unlimited browsing, unlimited freedom. ➤ Available Across All Devices Windscribe isn’t just for Chrome. Use it on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android for complete protection, no matter where you go. Having issues with Windscribe VPN or want to suggest something? Send us a support ticket: https://windscribe.com/contact-support Attributions: ------------------------- Ad-blocking functionality based on uBlock Origin Lite. Source code: https://github.com/Windscribe/browser-extension-mv3